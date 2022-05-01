The South Arkansas Arts Center will host an exhibition featuring the work of El Dorado High School student artists, entitled "Exploring Art Through the Senses," Monday through Friday.
An artist's reception will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 honor all the students who participated.
Work on exhibit was created by students taught by artists Maria Botti Villegas and Jorge Villegas in a long-term residency at in teacher Katie Harwell’s EHS classroom through the Arts in Education (AIE) program, as well as a grant from the El Dorado Education Foundation.
The AIE program is a grant-funded program through the Arkansas Arts Council and SAAC, designed to strengthen the role of the arts in preK-12 educational settings by fostering participation in the arts as an integral part of life and the basic education process.
Artists are based in a school or a community organization where they work with a site coordinator and key staff members to develop programs and activities for the students.
The AIE program in El Dorado High School assisted in and developed a project designed around the five senses. Harwell, Maria, and Jorge discussed Sensory Deprivation with the class, and then used Project Based Learning to tackle drawing, painting, weaving, 3D building, printing, and large-scale mural design.