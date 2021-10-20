The Magnolia Arts Center will host its 9th Annual All Hallows Art Gala at 7 p.m. Friday, October 29.
The event is for ages 21 and up.
Costumes are strongly encouraged.
The Tuesday Knights will provide musical entertainment.
Heavy hor’s d’eouvres and spirits will be served.
There will be a photo booth, a raffle, interactive painting, costume contest and live and silent auction.
Call 870-901-3600 for tickets or visit the Magnolia Arts website. Tickets are $50 for Magnolia Arts members and $60 for the general public. CLICK HERE to order tickets.
Proceeds will assist with Magnolia Arts’ efforts to reach all community members through the arts, and to complete the center’s expansion through the planned remodeling of the recently acquired Galloway Building into the Magnolia Arts Gallery and Studio.