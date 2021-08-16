A few tickets remain for Music Night at the Magnolia Arts Center, 116 S. Washington. Performing will be Steve Thomas and the Time Machine featuring Josh Matheny.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for Magnolia Arts members and $50 for the general public.
Among upcoming events at the Arts Center is the fall play, “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted by Ken Ludwig. It will be presented September 22-26.
Open studio painting will be 1-4 p.m. Saturdays on October 9, December 10, December 11 and, in 2022, on January 11, February 5, March 5, April 2 and April 30.
The All Hallows’ Art Gala will be Friday, October 29. It will feature the Tuesday Knights.
CLICK HERE for Music Night ticket and other information.