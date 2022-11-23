The Visual Arts Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado is hosting its annual SAAC Membership Showcase and invites all area artists to submit their work for the exhibit.
The Membership Showcase will be held December 1-15 through in the SAAC Galleries.
An artists' reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, December 10.
New artists and renewing SAAC members are welcome to enter. Artwork needs to be delivered to SAAC by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.
Area artists are invited to select two favorite works, created at any point in their lifetime, and deliver them to SAAC for the Membership Show. The only rule is that work shown in a previous Membership Show may not be submitted again.
For existing SAAC members, submissions are free. For new artists and renewing members, one artwork entry is $10 and two entries are $20 with the entry fee being applied to your SAAC membership. Participants are encouraged to sell their work, but it is not a requirement.
All 2-D and 3-D fine arts media will be accepted, including photography, computer generated art, jewelry, video, fiber art, and multi-media. 2-D works must be completely ready for gallery display - framed in a clean, neat and professional manner with a secure wire hanger. 3-D works and multi-media presentations must be display ready.
CLICK HERE for entry forms and additional information about the show.