The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced another Corks and Canvas night.
Local artist Rhonda Hicks will lead the fun as she presents “Paper Palooza” from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
After a night of out-of-the-box fun, you will have a unique piece of art with which to remember the evening.
Snacks are provided during class and participants are invited to bring their beverage of choice.
Hicks will lead her class in collage making with torn papers and Mod Podge to hold everything together.
"I have been going through a bunch of art papers and working
on getting all the pieces ready for this workshop."
“If you'd like to bring a picture or photo of something for the focal point of your collage, please do so, but it’s not mandatory. They'll be just as fun with using what I have."
Class fee is $40.
For more information, call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474.