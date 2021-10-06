The October Second Thursday Market on the Magnolia Square features many events.
The Perfects is sponsoring a pumpkin decorating contest. Bring decorated pumpkins to The Perfects between 4-5:30 p.m. on October 14. The judging will follow. Age groups for the contest are 5 and under, 6-10, and 11 and older.
Rods & Ribeyes will have a cruise night from 4-7 p.m.
Crayton's BBQ and other vendors will set up at Square Park.
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is looking for entertainment for the event. If you are a local band or singer and are interested, send a music sample to the Second Thursday Market page on Facebook or email ea@ccalliance.us
