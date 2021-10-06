Car show

Rods & Ribeyes will sponsor Cruise Night during the Second Thursday Market on the Magnolia Square on October 14.

The October Second Thursday Market on the Magnolia Square features many events.

The Perfects is sponsoring a pumpkin decorating contest. Bring decorated pumpkins to The Perfects between 4-5:30 p.m. on October 14. The judging will follow. Age groups for the contest are 5 and under, 6-10, and 11 and older.

Rods & Ribeyes will have a cruise night from 4-7 p.m.

Crayton's BBQ and other vendors will set up at Square Park.

The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is looking for entertainment for the event. If you are a local band or singer and are interested, send a music sample to the Second Thursday Market page on Facebook or email ea@ccalliance.us

