The Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival returns Saturday after the COVID-19 related cancellation of the event last year.
Sawblade.com is the title sponsor of the event, which features the World Championship Rotary Tiller Race at 3 p.m.
Competitors will challenge the 200-foot tiller track. Top prizes of $500 await the Men’s and Women’s Modified tiller winners. There will be a $100 prize for the top Adult Stock, and $50 prizes for the Youth Stock (ages 11-17) and Flower Bed (ages 5-10) winners.
There will be no Pea Shelling Competition this year. Co-chairman Hunter Nix said Friday morning that due to the weather, no unshelled peas were available for the competition, which was sponsored by magnoliareporter.com. The PurpleHull Pea Lunch will take place as scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunch will be sponsored by magnoliareporter.com.
The schedule:
8 a.m. Check in for tractor competition.
9 a.m. Arts & Crafts
9 a.m. Festival’s Farmers Market
9 a.m. Food vendors
9 a.m. Tractor Exhibitions begin
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PurpleHull Pea Meals served in Emerson School Cafeteria
12:30 p.m. Parade lineup at Emerson Fire Department
1 p.m. Million Tiller Parade
2 p.m. Pea Quilt Auction
3 p.m. Sawblade.com World Championship Rotary Tiller Race
5:30 p.m. Riblet Meal
6-9 p.m. Concert by 79 South