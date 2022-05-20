The Magnolia Blossom Festival’s “second chance” treasure was found during the 9 a.m. hour on Friday.
Anna Chandler found the treasure on a traffic sign between the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Mule Kick on North Jackson Street. She will receive $500 from the hunt sponsor, Peoples Bank, during Saturday’s festival awards ceremony at Square Park.
The early discovery on Monday evening of the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt’s $1,000 prize from Peoples Bank prompted the festival to launch an unprecedented second Treasure Hunt. The new hunt is for a $500 “second place” prize, also sponsored by Peoples Bank.
Thomas Turner and Ethan White found the $1,000 treasure Monday night in a rock bed at the City Hall complex, across Pine Street from the Kinslow Eye Care Center.