The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado announces a new exhibit, “Glances: Fresh Views of Lands and Life,” oil paintings by Texas artist V…. Vaughan, will hang in the Merkle Gallery now through June 28.
SAAC will also host an artist’s reception honoring V…. Vaughan from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
V....Vaughan is an impressionist oil painter who paints on location all across America. “My favorite subjects are in wild places and around the countryside near America's lands, coastlines, and small farms."
She is sharing her very personal journey with SAAC through her exhibition. For 30 years, V…. lived on her family farm just outside of Austin, Texas in Manor, Texas. The multi-generational farm eventually gave way to the urban sprawl of Austin, giving them no other choice but to sell it. During the final year on the farm and for 365 days, V…. painted daily small works depicting her family's own story of change.
"Last Year on the Farm" was her story of the passing of America’s small farms and way of life. “I remember every moment of creating each painting: the time of day, the temperature, and the direction of the wind! Each was a little ‘goodbye’ to the place I loved best. Now I release each painting as one blow on a dandelion to scatter the seeds.”
For over 25 years, Vaughn has been a part-time high school art instructor in Austin.
She also teaches painting workshops all across America, and will teach at a castle in France in 2022.
Vaughan will also teach a workshop while her works are on exhibit at SAAC.
For more information about this exhibit or the workshop, please call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.
“A Glancing Blow” by V…. Vaughan.
“Turkey Flight” by V…. Vaughan.
