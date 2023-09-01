Contestants are sought for the 2023 Columbia County Fair Queen and related pageants that will be held during fair week.
The Columbia County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen event will be on the fair’s opening night at 8 p.m. Monday, September 18.
The Pre-teen, Young, Petite, Little, Tiny, Toddler and Baby pageant will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 22.
Both pageants will be held in the Pavilion.
CLICK THE PDF for the 2023 Fair Catalog, which contains all rules and information.
COLUMBIA COUNTY MISS AND JUNIOR MISS FAIR QUEEN PAGEANTS
Junior Miss contestants must be at least 14 years of age and not more than 18 years of age on the opening day of the Columbia County Fair. Miss Contestants must be a graduating high school senior, enrolled in a post-secondary education, or non-pursuant of education; all contestants must be no more than 23 years of age on the opening day of the Columbia County Fair. If you are 13 years of age having a birthday during the week of the Columbia County Fair you may enter as a Junior Miss Contestant.
The entry fee is $50.
For questions or more information, contact Jenni Daniel at 870-914-0961
A contestant must have been born a female. She cannot be, become, or at any time have been, married, engaged, had a marriage annulled, pregnant, or have had a child. A contestant must not have ever been convicted of any crime or have criminal charges pending.
Any display of poor sportsmanship and/or unbecoming conduct, any interference or disturbance, or any other behavioral problem created by a contestant or parent could result in disqualification of the contestant, not only from this year’s contest, but also from future participation.
All contestants must participate in the Fair Parade, as they will arrive at interview directly following the end of the parade. Interviews will be held immediately after the parade.
The competition consists of a private interview, and competition in Activewear, Onstage Commentary and Evening Wear.
A mandatory rehearsal for Miss and Junior Miss contestants will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at the Pavilion.
Entry forms and fees should be sent to Jenni Daniel, 15 Columbia Road 525, Magnolia, AR 71753, or submitted online through the fair website.
CLICK HERE to see the website.
YOUTH AND CHILDREN PAGEANTS
Mandatory rehearsals will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16. The deadline for all forms and fees is Friday, September 15. Forms and fees should be sent to Columbia County Fair and Livestock Association, c/o Amy Emerson, 2602 Crestview, Magnolia, AR 71753. She may be reached by calling 870-904-5923.
CLICK THE PDF for the 2023 Fair Catalog, which contains all rules and information.
CLICK HERE to see the website for entry forms and to submit entry fees online.
Entry fees are as follows:
Pageant Entry Fee -- $40
Side Awards -- $5 each (Prettiest Eyes, Prettiest Smile, Prettiest Hair, Photogenic, Best Fashion, and Most Beautiful)
The contests are open to Columbia County youths in the following age groups:
Baby Miss – Up to 11 months
Toddler Miss -- 12-23 months
Tiny Miss -- 2-3 years
Little Miss -- 4-5 years
Petite Miss -- 6-8 years
Young Miss -- 9-11
Pre-Teen Miss -- 12-13 years
Contestants are required to be on time for rehearsal and check-in on the night of the pageant.
Attire for pageant: Can be pageant dress, flower girl style dress, formal-prom dress, or Sunday best. In no way does the cost of the contestant’s dress have a bearing on the outcome of the pageant.
Makeup is allowed for the girls but should be kept age appropriate and used with discretion.
False enhancements are allowed, but not recommended. (False Hair, eyelashes, teeth, etc.)
Side awards: Prettiest Eyes, Prettiest Hair, Prettiest Smile, Best Fashion, and Most Beautiful. These awards are judged during the first lineup of contestants on stage. They are strictly extra awards that you may enter if you choose, however they have no bearing on the outcome of the pageant results. You also must pay to enter them to be eligible to win them.
Photogenic (side award): Pictures may be any size, color or black/white, glitz or natural. Do not mail photos – bring them to the rehearsal. Label photo with child’s name and age on the back. All photos will be returned after the pageant and must be picked up at that time. The Columbia County Fair Association is not responsible for photos that are left after the event.
There will be a queen, 1st Runner Up, 2nd Runner Up, 3rd Runner Up in each age division.
Any display of poor sportsmanship and/or unbecoming conduct, any interference or disturbance, foul language, or any other behavioral problem created by a contestant, parent, or any other involved party will result in disqualification from not only this year’s pageant, but from all future contests.
All contestants will be judged on Facial Beauty, Stage Presentation, Attitude/Personality, and Overall Appearance. Score sheets will not be available after the pageant and will not be available for viewing.
Youth contestants are encouraged, but not required, to participate in the Columbia County Fair Parade on Monday.
