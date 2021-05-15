People who are new to the World Championship Steak Cook-Off – the focus of the Magnolia Blossom Festival -- are often mystified by how it “works.”
The most important thing to know is that you need a Steak Cook-Off ticket. They’re $25. A limited number may be available for sale on Saturday at the Information Booth on the west side of the square. The tickets are non-refundable. However, if tickets are sold out, you may be able to buy tickets from someone who isn’t able to use them – lurk around the Information Booth late Saturday afternoon and you may be able to score some tickets.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, the cooking teams will fire their grills and start cooking a pre-arranged number of steaks. At about the same time, the construction of five serving lines operated by employees of Albemarle Corporation, Commercial Metals, BancorpSouth, Farmers Bank & Trust and Peoples Bank will begin at locations around the square.
Get one of the free cardboard serving trays and assemble it. Get in line with your ticket.
TIP: You may want to bring a good steak-cutting knife, lawn chair, non-alcoholic beverage, sunscreen, and an umbrella. (The 2019 serving line was disrupted by a torrential rainstorm. Just saying).
The serving lines open at 6 p.m. You will present your ticket to the serving line. It will be torn in half, and you’ll get half of it back. The serving line will give you a plate, salad, baked potato, roll, drink and utensils.
The only thing you need now is a steak.
Once you’ve left the serving line, go to any of the steak cooking teams and present your half of the steak ticket. The cooking team you select will give you a steak in exchange for your ticket. Find a place to sit, and enjoy.
Teams that still have steaks available will fly special flags in front of their cooking tents. Teams that no longer have a steak available will not be flying a flag.
Which is the best team from which to get a steak? In the hours before the competition begins, walk around the square and see which teams have trophies signifying past victories. Watch the teams prepare steaks. Both are good indicators of which teams will grill a good steak.
TIP: Many of the steak cooking teams serve free appetizers to the crowd in the hours before the competition begins. They range from sausage slices and cheese to soups, sandwiches, chicken wings, hot dogs, fruits and more.
TIP: You can wait in the serving line for two hours before it opens if you like. Our experience is that there’s little material difference between the first steak and the last steak served by a team. Many people get in line early because they want to get a steak from a particular team. Unless that’s your goal, spend the time between 4-6 p.m. doing other things at the festival.
There’s no law that says you have to eat a steak. The food court along West Main provides a wide selection of festival foods. There are three restaurants on the Magnolia Square.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival Awards Ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. at the new Square Park on the northwest corner of the Magnolia Square.
Steak cooking teams are vying for awards and cash prizes in the Parade, Showmanship, Rig Construction and Steak divisions. Other awards and recognition are part of the ceremony.