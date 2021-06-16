Here are the latest clues for the 2021 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
9 a.m. Monday Clue
Yaaayyy! The celebration for Juneteenth has begun! Community unity shows us as one. I will be ready to soar in the sky! This you will know and do not ask why.
3 p.m. Monday Clue
Let freedom ring! Let the birds sing! I will hear the sound of Juneteenth’s joyful noise all around.
9 a.m. Tuesday Clue
Rise and shine for I can see the light of a new day! The power of the wind makes the leaves sway. Right, left, up, and down. North, south, east, and west…somewhere in town.
3 p.m. Tuesday Clue
Will you have to look up to see me? Or low for the view? You know you must work hard to find me! I will not make it easy for you.
9 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Okay, no doubt you are looking for a real good clue. I feel more inclined to give it to you. A quick hint would be to move in the direction of what used to be the DMV.
3 p.m. Wednesday Clue
Your search for me will soon narrow down even more. I wonder whether you have been taking score. My location really is easy to find. Use that “noggin” of yours better known as your mind.