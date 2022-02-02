The 14th Festival on the Rails returns to McNeil on Saturday, April 9.
The 2022 festival includes a car show, a Baggo tournament, entertainment, and special music by Joe Beasley and Carl Jackson.
Craft and food vendors will be set up.
Contestants will also vie for prizes in the Pork Chop Cook-off.
CLICK HERE for more information about the festival, its contests and sponsorships.
The Pork Chop Cook-off features a $1,400 grand prize and cash to the top five winners.
Tickets for the cook-off are $10 in advance and $12.50 on the day of the festival. Included with the chops are a baked potato, corn on the cob, roll and a drink. The serving line is open from 5-6:30 p.m.
A treasure hunt will be sponsored by Camden Iron & Metals with a $400 prize. Clues will be posted starting Monday, April 4.
The Baggo tournament has a $500 top prize.
Proceeds from the festival have helped to accomplish several projects in McNeil. They include $10,000 for a handicap driveway grant, $5,000 as the down payment the City of McNeil needed to buy the Water Office and Post Office Building, and $2,500 for beautification projects.
The Festival Committee welcomes sponsors at five sponsorship levels:
Platinum Spike -- $750 and up. Name/logo on website, six dinners, 1 T-shirt and banner.
Gold Spike -- $500. Name/logo on website, 4 dinners, 1 T-shirt, banner.
Silver Spike -- $250. Name/logo on website, 2 dinners, 1 T-shirt, banner.
Bronze Spike -- $100. Name/logo on website, 1 dinner, name on sponsor board.
Iron Spike -- $50. Name/logo on website, name on sponsor board.
Contributions may be mailed to Festival on the Rails, P.O. Box 130, McNeil, AR 71752.
Call 870-695-3641 for more information.