The 2022 Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off is taking over the city today.
Thousands of people are expected to watch a parade, eat steaks and festival foods, watch entertainment and see shows and exhibits.
Official Magnolia Blossom Festival guide books are available at the Information Booth on the west side of the Magnolia Square.
Sixty steak cooking teams will vie for thousands of dollars in prize money and recognition. About 2,500 steaks will be served to the public.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
All Day
Craft Show on Union Street
Food Court on West Main Street
Safe Light -- 2 p.m.
Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament, Lake Columbia
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information Booth open on Square
7 a.m.
Registration begins for Canine Fun Show, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden
7:30 a.m.
5K Race and Walk starts at McAlester Building, South Jackson Street. No race day registration
Fun run starts at about 8:30 a.m. Fun run race day registration 7:30 a.m., Union at Washington streets.
8 a.m.
Canine Fun Show north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rods & Ribeyes Car Show, Farmers Bank parking lot on North Jackson.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
72nd Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show, Magnolia Arts Center, 116 S. Washington.
9 a.m.
Crystal and Fossil Mine, food court area.
10 a.m.
Parade of World Championship Steak Cook-off teams. Lineup at University Plaza starting at 8 a.m. Parade concludes at Jackson and Main intersection.
11 a.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Magnolia Arts Center.
1 p.m.
Tommy Terrific Magic Show, Magnolia Arts Center.
4 p.m.
Grills fire up for World Championship Steak Cook-off
6 p.m.
Serving Lines open for World Championship Steak Cook-off
7 p.m.
Cooking Teams Walk the Red Carpet, Square Park
7:30 p.m.
Awards Ceremony for the World Championship Steak Cook-off, Square Park Albemarle Stage.