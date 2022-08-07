The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden.
Gate admission and parking are free.
The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what people expect from a fair: Cows. Chickens. Goats. Hogs. Cotton Candy and Funnel Cakes. Exhibits showcase local talent, from preserved fruits and vegetables, to baked items, hand-crafted quilts, crafts, photography and more.
Armbands for the carnival will be sold only at the fair this year. There will be no presales. Armbands can be purchased at the carnival for $25.
The schedule:
Pre-Events
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, 5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, 7:30-9 a.m. Enter creative arts at Shaddock Gym
Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. Enter livestock, rabbits and poultry
Wednesday
10 a.m. Poultry and Rabbits
6 p.m. Sheep and Goat Show
6-10 p.m. Carnival Rides
Thursday
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Senior Citizens Day
6 p.m. Beef & Swine Show
6-10 p.m. Carnival Rides
Friday
11:30 a.m. Premium Sale Lunch
Noon. Premium Sale
6-11 p.m. Carnival Rides
7 p.m. Bingo
Saturday
9 a.m. Livestock Judging
1-4 p.m. Carnival Rides
6-midnight. Carnival Rides