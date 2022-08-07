The 2022 Ouachita County Fair will kick off four days of fun this year with earlier dates, August 10-13, at the Ouachita County Recreational Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden.

Gate admission and parking are free.

The fair supports youths involved in 4-H and FFA programs. It has what people expect from a fair: Cows. Chickens. Goats. Hogs. Cotton Candy and Funnel Cakes. Exhibits showcase local talent, from preserved fruits and vegetables, to baked items, hand-crafted quilts, crafts, photography and more.

Armbands for the carnival will be sold only at the fair this year. There will be no presales. Armbands can be purchased at the carnival for $25.

The schedule:

Pre-Events

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Monday, 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, 7:30-9 a.m. Enter creative arts at Shaddock Gym

Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. Enter livestock, rabbits and poultry

Wednesday

10 a.m. Poultry and Rabbits

6 p.m. Sheep and Goat Show

6-10 p.m. Carnival Rides

Thursday

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Senior Citizens Day

6 p.m. Beef & Swine Show

6-10 p.m. Carnival Rides

Friday

11:30 a.m. Premium Sale Lunch

Noon. Premium Sale

6-11 p.m. Carnival Rides

7 p.m. Bingo

Saturday

9 a.m. Livestock Judging

1-4 p.m. Carnival Rides

6-midnight. Carnival Rides

