Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Magnolia Blossom Festival week is finally here,
we’ve been counting the days since this time last year!
Public property is where the treasure can be found,
I am either up high, at eye level, or on the ground!
Noon Monday Clue
South, East, North, West,
knowing the right directions will be the best.
No need to dig or step on flowers,
Have fun with your family while searching for hours.