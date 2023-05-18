Here are the latest clues for the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Treasure hunters lend us your ears,
Peoples Bank is sponsoring the hunt again this year!
With the treasure hidden somewhere in this great town,
The race is on, so guys …
look up and look down!
Noon Monday Clue
Calling all you treasure hunters,
don't be coy!
The treasure is hidden,
but remember, don’t dig or destroy.
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
Step right up,
its time to play.
This treasure hunt is sure
to brighten your day.
To entertain you is our theme,
we know you can solve these clues, like a well oiled machine.
Noon Tuesday Clue
Lines and curves,
patterns take hold.
In their arrangement,
stories unfold.
Circles, rectangles,
shapes abound.
Pay attention!
Is the treasure square or round?
7 a.m. Wednesday Clue
In Magnolia's heart so true,
coordinates await known to few.
A beautiful glow casts
in the nearby night sky.
Lighting the way
for all passersby.
Noon Wednesday Clue
Amidst the hush,
a bell's chime will ring.
Follow its echo,
treasures it will bring.
7 a.m. Thursday Clue
A merging of north and wests array,
a destination lies in this crossing way.
Navigate wisely,
let intuition be your guide.
Find the treasure
where these two coincide.
Noon Thursday Clue
While on your path,
eyes fixed on the way.
A reflection beckons,
catching your sway.