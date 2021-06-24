Emerson

Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Saturday on the grounds of Emerson High School.

7 a.m. Monday Clue

The theme for the 31st PeaFest is Stayin’ Alive in ‘21

And we are starting out with a little treasure fun

Do not destroy any property in your quest

And let’s give a warm welcome to all our guests

7 a.m. Tuesday Clue

Take a good look throughout the 547

Finding the treasure would be like manna from heaven

Jesus loves me and He loves you

He loves all the Pirates reading these clues

7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

The Tiller Race is this weekend

At 3:00 pm it will commence

Line up will start at the fence

It puts me on edge

It’s too much pressure

But then again, so is finding this treasure

7 a.m. Thursday Clue

Is this a trick? You may think

What is the missing link?

Remember, I am the key to life

Which you already know

After 3 days, you cannot go

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you