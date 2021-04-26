CCAPS

The Columbia County Animal Protection Society K-9 Fun Show will be May 15.

Pure and mixed breeds of dogs are welcome at the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival K-9 Fun Show.

The show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in the parking lot off North Washington Street, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden.

Dogs must be leashed at all times.

There is a $10 per category entry fee.

Competition will be held in an adult 17 and up, and children 16 and under divisions. Each division will have the same contests:

Biggest dog

Smallest dog

Cutest Dog

Best costume

Best trick

Best look-a-like with handler

Shortest tail

Biggest adopted dog

Smallest adopted dog

Most obedient adopted dog

Most obedient all dogs

Wiggle Butt

Entry checks should be made payable to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society. CCAPS will receive proceeds from the show.

There will be a pet parade at the end of the show.

Dogs are not allowed on or around the Magnolia Square during the Magnolia Blossom Festival, regardless of size and whether or not they are leashed.

CLICK HERE to see the CCAPS website.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you