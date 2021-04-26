Pure and mixed breeds of dogs are welcome at the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival K-9 Fun Show.
The show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in the parking lot off North Washington Street, north of Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden.
Dogs must be leashed at all times.
There is a $10 per category entry fee.
Competition will be held in an adult 17 and up, and children 16 and under divisions. Each division will have the same contests:
Biggest dog
Smallest dog
Cutest Dog
Best costume
Best trick
Best look-a-like with handler
Shortest tail
Biggest adopted dog
Smallest adopted dog
Most obedient adopted dog
Most obedient all dogs
Wiggle Butt
Entry checks should be made payable to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society. CCAPS will receive proceeds from the show.
There will be a pet parade at the end of the show.
Dogs are not allowed on or around the Magnolia Square during the Magnolia Blossom Festival, regardless of size and whether or not they are leashed.
CLICK HERE to see the CCAPS website.