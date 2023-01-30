Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off.
The festival has been a finalist in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s “Food-Themed Event” in 2021 and 2022. On Monday, the festival was named a finalist for the third consecutive year.
Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.
More than 1,800 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the seventh class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
The other finalists for “Food-Themed Event” are the Slovak Oyster Supper in Prairie County, and the Mayhaw Festival in Union County.
Finalists named Monday in other categories:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Betty’s Old Fashion of El Dorado (Union County)
Big Banjo Pizza of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
Black Angus of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
Bulldog Restaurant of Bald Knob (White County)
Daisy Queen of Marshall (Searcy County)
DeVito’s Restaurant of Harrison (Boone County)
Hugo’s of Fayetteville (Washington County)
Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)
Meacham's Family Restaurant of Ash Flat (Sharp County)
Ozark Cafe of Jasper (Newton County)
Skyline Cafe of Mena (Polk County)
The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)
Proprietor of the Year
Chuck Taylor, Taylor’s Steakhouse of Dumas (Desha County)
Chester and Laura Huntsman, Beech Street Bistro of Crossett (Ashley County)
David Stobaugh, Stoby’s Restaurant of Conway (Faulkner County)
James Woods, Woods Place of Camden (Ouachita County)
Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
Jim Keet, JTJ Restaurants of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
Gone But Not Forgotten
4-Dice Restaurant (Dallas County)
Bohemia Restaurant (Garland County)
Chip’s Barbeque (Pulaski County)
Sir Loin’s Inn (Pulaski County)
All nominees and finalists are listed at ArkFoodHOF.com.
“Arkansans are proud of their food flavors and traditions,” said Mike Mills, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. We know residents across the state will join us as we celebrate these restaurants, events and food people as finalists for this special program.”
Winners will be selected by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee and then announced at a hybrid ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater on March 6. The venue is located at 100 River Market Ave. in downtown Little Rock.
The public is invited to attend the reception and induction ceremony virtually or in-person. Tickets are $20.
Also at that time, the People’s Choice Award, which is awarded based on the number of nominations received, will be announced.
The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee is a group of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. Committee members include Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young, in addition to Mills.