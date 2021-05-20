They came from all over the area -- like steel carriages filled with horsepower and chrome as they packed space after space Saturday in downtown Magnolia.
The event was Magnolia Blossom Festival Rods and Ribeyes Cruise-in car show. Hundreds of spectators enjoyed all these classic cars had to offer.
For some, these rare, vintage vehicles rekindle a time gone by and childhood memories sitting behind the wheel. But for others, it’s simply a passion for the vintage craftsmanship of fabricated steel, vinyl-covered dashboards, white-wall tires, and highly-shined paint jobs. The Cruise-in packed the parking lots of Farmers Bank & Trust's main branch with vintage street rods, cool Cadillacs, muscle cars, antique trucks, sports cars, and more. The gathering was not a competitive endeavor, but instead acted as a showcase for some of the area’s most head-turning and unique automobiles.
“We don’t really do awards,” said Travis Arnold, organizer of the Rods and Ribeyes Cruise-in. “When you do that, it’s a little tense, and we didn’t want that. This is just a relaxing show for the people to come out and enjoy all of these great cars.”
And casual the show was. The parking lots were full of camaraderie among the car owners and onlookers alike. Happy were the drivers to talk about the work that went into restoring most of the vehicles, and, on the flip-side, happy were the visitors to hear the stories behind these rare collectibles.
With Steve Atkinson and his 1960 Chevrolet Apache 10, there’s both a great story behind the classic car, as well as sentimental attachment. The Magnolia resident's onyx black half-ton pickup is like a rolling family album for him. His father purchased the pickup truck new in Georgia, where Atkinson is originally from, and he learned how to drive while sitting on his dad’s lap.
“I even have the original bill of sale and the canceled check where he paid for it,” he said.
The truck has now been totally restored and modified for modern roads. Instead of the small six-cylinder motor and three-speed column-shift transmission that came factory on the Apache 10, now sits a rumbling 383-cubic inch Stroker V-8 with automatic transmission, as well as enhanced suspension, power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, and all the other modern conveniences that didn’t exist in the vehicle when it was new.
With all of the work put into the truck, as well as the family heirloom status it now holds, parting with the truck now is something that Atkinson can never do.
“I've had some really good offers on it before,” he said, “but it’s just not for sale. It’s too sentimental.”
The restoration process for many of these vintage cars has become more difficult as available original parts are fewer and fewer. Due to their rarity, the price for parts has risen and deals have become more of a scarcity. But Facebook, eBay, and other internet communication and commerce sites have taken some of the hard work out of locating parts. Before, car collectors and vintage restorers were confined to word-of-mouth and print publications. Now, however, rare badges, fenders, lights, wheels, and more can be found all over the country, then ordered to an owner’s doorstep.
“Most of the parts that I find are out in Arizona and New Mexico and places like that where it’s dry and there’s no rust,” said Atkinson.
But the newfound convenience isn't cheap. Fellow classic car owner Larry Burns of Magnolia, who is also a member of the Rodfathers Car Club with Atkinson, says the hobby isn’t as affordable as it used to be. His 1957 Chevy is currently in a custom body shop in Nashville awaiting restoration work.
“Nowadays, you have to get to the point where your kids are grown and you have a little extra money to go buy something because it’s all so expensive,” he said. “If you want an old 60s or 70s model vehicle, they’re just outrageous.”
The increased costs can be attributed to the popularity of the models, as well as their rarity. The restoration work also isn’t easy on the wallet these days, especially when most body shops are working on insurance claims and late-model fender-benders, instead of vintage restorations.
“You've just got to find the right shop,” Burns added. “And you’ve got to pay for it. There are just very few people around that specialize in this type of work.”
There are, though, ways to save on restoration costs. If a classic car enthusiast can perform much of the work himself, then the hunt for specialty shops becomes less of a hassle. That’s one aspect to which Jimmy Sanders, owner of a 1967 Pontiac Bonneville 428, can attest. The Columbia County native has made it a habit of finding classic cars in less than stellar condition, then performing much of the under-the-hood and custom fabrication himself.
“I bought this Pontiac for $1,000 in 1983,” he said. “Then I restored it. I only took it to the shop for the leather interior and the paint. It’s as close to original as it can be. Even the 428-cubic inch motor in it came from the factory.”
The lengthy maroon muscle car, with its distinct split Pontiac front grille and four-headlight design, is still driven regularly by Sanders, in addition to being a show car. He also isn’t done tinkering. He’s currently working on a classic 1929 Chevrolet that is sure to get even more looks than his beloved Bonneville.
“I wanted to bring it out today, but it just isn’t quite ready,” he said. "I think it's going to be a head-turner."
For some, though, classic cars don’t always have to be a total restoration piece.
Jay Jennings of Taylor brought one of the most famous American cars ever made to this year’s Rods and Ribeyes Cruise-in, but it didn’t cost him nearly what similar-looking vehicles are worth and parts are readily available. By purchasing a replica kit of a 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 -- blue with white racing stripes and all -- he custom built the car the way he wanted, but without all the expense and preservation hassle of an original.
“I built it 21 years ago,” he said. “That took me six months, and I’ve been working on it ever since.”
The kit came with a frame, body, and trim pieces, but the car is fully custom-built underneath. The motor is currently a 302-cubic inch V-8. A 427 small block is in the works. Even with the smaller V-8, though, the car is still plenty fast -- especially around curves.
“Let’s just say it goes as fast as you need it to,” said Jennings.
The replica Shelby is not just a museum piece like the rare, highly valuable originals have become. Jennings has entered his car in numerous shows around the U.S., but he gets the most enjoyment out of it by simply driving to the events -- something that isn’t often done in an original Cobra.
“They are worth millions now,” he said. “They’re so expensive, nobody even drives them. But I drive mine all the time. If something happens, I can replace it.”
Like many classic car enthusiasts, Jennings also owns a classic Trans Am, but it rarely gets driven. He says that one is a bit of a garage ornament now.
The passion for classic vehicles is one of the binding similarities among all of the owners at the Rods and Ribeyes Cruise-in. It came through at the show in their pride for their automobiles, as well as their willingness to share stories about their cars and future restoration plans to spectators. If someone wished to know more about a car, the owner was always willing to tell an anecdote or two about the restoration and history of the build. It's what almost all of the car owners have in common.
Passion for classic cars was summed up best by Atkinson on Saturday when he said, “I guess it’s just in your blood.”