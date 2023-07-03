The SouthArk Outdoor Expo, hosted by the SouthArk Foundation in El Dorado, is in its 24th year.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at the El Dorado Conference Center, 300 South West Avenue.
There will be a full day of hands-on activities, live entertainment, contests, activities, and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and children.
Admission is one canned or packaged food item per person, which will be given to a local food pantry.
Contests will include the Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk sponsored by SAMA Healthcare Services, Withrow Family Rib Cook-off with cash prizes, and The Systems Group Student Art Contest.
Live music will be performed throughout the day. Plus, a chainsaw wood carving demonstration, auto show, target shooting, archery, Williams Orthodontist Kids World, craft vendors, food trucks and more.
Proceeds of this event benefit educational opportunities for South Arkansas College students.