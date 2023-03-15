The City of Camden plans activities for the Spring Break week of March 20-25 including tours and games to movies and food.
All week long enjoy events, activities, contests and more around the city of Camden. There is a sidewalk chalk contest presented by the Camden Police Department, the Tribe Gym Camp, and an outdoor coloring poster that will be set in the park at Washington and Adams.
Monday, March 20
Catherine's Bistro will host a Bingo Night from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Tuesday has a full day of events lined up starting with a Tea Party with a real life princess and table etiquette lesson at the Umstead House. Two times are available starting at 10 a.m. for ages 5-10 and 2 p.m. for ages 11 and up. There is a charge of $10 per child for this event. Book your daughter’s spot by contacting Camden Downtown Network on Facebook Messenger.
Take part in a Live Virtual Ride Along with the Camden Police Department. Watch along from the comfort of your home as Police patrol the CIty of Camden. Look for the QR code on the Camden Police Department’s Facebook page to join. There are two opportunities to watch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Camden Library will be hosting Superhero Story Time at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
The River Rose at 1200 Cash Road for a picnic party from 4- 6 p.m. with games and food.
Pets are welcome at the Native Dog from 5-7 p.m. for pictures at the pet selfie station. Free sodas are available for children.
Wednesday, March 22
Take a walk back into the history of Camden with tours of the McCollum Chidester House from 1-3 p.m. The event is free.
Thursday, March 23
Thursday starts with a Fire Truck Tour provided by the Camden Fire Department. Children can see a fire truck close up! The event will start at 9 p.m. at the Camden Fire Station on Van Buren Street across from St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Later that evening, the Camden Police Department will host a fun evening at Carnes Park starting at 6:30 p.m. with a Whipped Cream Pie eating contest. After that, enjoy a movie in the park. Popcorn will be provided.
Friday, March 24
Friday kicks off with a Kid’s Casting Contest and Boating Safety Event presented by Stephen Tyson Jr. Fishing. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Camden Fairview High School Pond and is free and open to children ages 3 - 18. Registration starts at 10:45 a.m. Free hotdogs will be provided courtesy of Farmers Bank & Trust.
Come take a tour of a police car at Thrive Church from 2-4 p.m. You’ll get to ride around in the police car with the sirens on! Also, bring your bike and participate in the Bike Safety Class and Obstacle Course Competition for a bike license. Popsicles, snacks, and water will be provided.
Saturday, March 25
The week wraps up on Saturday with events all over town.
Four Seasons will have browsing plants, decor, vendors, food trucks and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a food truck festival downtown from 4-8 p.m.
Bring the whole family for a Family Dance Class presented by dance2fit. Three classes will be held on the Courthouse Lawn beginning at 4, 5 and 7 p.m. Each class will last 30 minutes and admission will be $5 per person.
The week wraps up with an outdoor movie presented on the Courthouse lawn. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a movie.