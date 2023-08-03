The Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run & Walk will be Saturday, September 9 in El Dorado.
The race honors Leslie Darden, a hero and inspiration to many in the racing world. She pushed people to be the best they could be through her steadfast encouragement, uplifting cheers, and empowering guidance.
Darden was an alumna of SouthArk and worked in the healthcare industry for 12 years at South Arkansas Medical Center.
The SouthArk Outdoor Expo will once again host the Hero 5k Run/Walk. Runners and walkers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels are encouraged to come out and participate.
The Hero 5k Run/Walk grew some years ago in memory of Major Ronald Wayne Culver, who died in Iraq on May 24, 2010. He served multiple combat deployments throughout his military career and served on countless programs and organizations in the local community.
People may pick up their pre-race packet between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from 4-6 p.m. Friday, September 8 at the El Dorado Conference and Student Center.
Race day registration is from 6:15-7:15 a.m. Saturday, September 9 in front of Murphy Hall. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. from the corner of East Cedar and South Jefferson in El Dorado. The awards ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Main Stage.
