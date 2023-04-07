The 15th Annual Festival on the Rails is Saturday in McNeil.
Contestants will vie for $3,500 in prize money during the 11th Annual Pork Chop Cook-off that is part of the festival. The cook-off is sponsored by JEVAC.
Prizes are $1,400 for first place, and runner-up prizes of $850, $600, $400 and $250.
The entry fee for the Pork Chop Cook-off is $50. Potential contestants may contact Tim Wood at 870-904-3009.
Cook-off tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the festival. Advance tickets may be purchased at the McNeil Water Office, 106 Olive St. in McNeil, Price Tire in Magnolia, or from festival committee members.
Festival T-shirts may also be purchased in advance at McNeil City Hall and the Water Office, or during the festival.
The pork chop serving line opens at 5 p.m. The meal also includes a baked potato, corn on the cob, roll and a drink. Reynolds Forestry is providing souvenir knives. Pork chops, charcoal and lighter are from Mac’s Fresh market.
Awards will be announced about 7 p.m.
A Baggo tournament is part of the festival. Teams may register by calling Jay Brown at 870-904-0207. Prizes are $250 for first, with runner-up prizes of $150 and $500. A practice round will start at 11 a.m. with the tournament starting at noon.
The festival includes a food court, arts and crafts booths, Bingo, and an antique car show.
Entertainment will be provided all day.
Billstown will be the featured entertainment. The band formed in 2008 by reuniting members of The Campbell Family Band and others.
A fireworks show will start at dusk.
The $500 Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal, ended Wednesday when the prize was found by Raegan Lout.
CLICK HERE to see the festival website.