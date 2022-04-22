The South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society in El Dorado is inviting the community to the Antique Car and Bike Show as part of the 2022 Mayhaw Festival, Saturday, May 7.
The show, sponsored by Karl Malone Auto Group, will be held in the parking lot behind the Newton House Museum on 510 N. Jackson in downtown El Dorado. Vehicles will start lining up at 8 a.m. on the day of the festival. The event is free and open to the public.
Steve Biernacki, executive director of the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, said this year’s show is shaping up to be a great one, noting, “This will be a showcase of beautiful vintage trucks, muscle cars, side-by-sides, and more. We have several vehicles signed up already and expect things to be a lot busier this year.”
Show awards will be announced at 2 p.m. on the Main Stage. The entry fee is $20 for a single vehicle or $30 for two vehicles. To win cash prizes and awards, contact Biernacki by phone at 870-862-9890 or email him at steve@soarkhistory.com.
