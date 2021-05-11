Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Please be careful searching,
for the treasure is in plain sight.
No need to dig or destroy
and definitely don't get into a fight.
Noon Monday Clue
Can this be true?
$1,000 to figure out the clues.
To Peoples Bank, the community must applaud!
This outstanding sponsor deserves the nod!
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
2021 Treasure Hunt has begun!
So exciting to be hunting in the rain and in the sun.
2020 gave us the Covid blues,
Let's all join in and solve these clues.