  • Friday night at the Magnolia Blossom Festival

Video by Steve Ford, special to magnoliareporter.com

Click the video player to see drone video of Friday night events at the Magnolia Blossom Festival, including the Austin Burke concert at Square Park.

Video by Steve Ford, certified drone pilot, special to magnoliareporter.com.

