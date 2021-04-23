First Friday Monthly Market in Camden has announced plans for the 2021 season.
The dates and themes for this year's markets are:
May 7 -- Cinco De Mayo
June 4 -- Jugglin’ June with special circus performers
July 2 -- Camden Cook-Out
August 6 -- Take Flight Camden will have a literacy emphasis as well as autism awareness.
September 3 -- Off to the Fair for Ouachita County Fair Week.
October 1 -- Downtown Get Down
November 5 -- Flannel and Frost.
The first event on May 7 will be from 6-9 p.m. Vendors will be set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from wood workings to jewelry.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be there to provide all kinds of entertaining games, snow cones, special dog treats and dog tags.
The special Sock Hop Soda Shoppe, a 50s style soda fountain, will feature ice cream creations. Lee’s Concessions will have funnel cakes and hot dogs.
There will have street tacos and a special taco truck will be located at the Native Dog Brewery.
A new addition to the market this year will be “story time” for children.
Drew de France, a Camden native along with his band, will perform. While admission is free, the band will be raising money for the First United Methodist Church food pantry.