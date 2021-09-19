Main Street El Dorado MusicFest returns Saturday, October 2.
Following a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organizers promise that MusicFest XXXIII will offer something for everyone including new activities and popular favorites.
"We're so excited. It should be the 34th MusicFest but it's the 33rd. We had to cancel several events in 2020 because of COVID," said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado. "We only did a few events last year. MusicFest is one we did not do so we're excited to bring it back. It's going to be everything that everyone has come to know and love about MusicFest on the Square," Brumley said.
Festival-goers are in for a family-friendly atmosphere with an array of activities, starting Sunday, September 26 with the Cole’s Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant and capping off October 2 with a 5K/10K run and walk, two stages of live music, food and arts-and-crafts vendors, a beer garden, games, KidsWorld and plenty of attractions including a rock-climbing wall, four-man bungee jumping, a zipline, mechanical bull, vertigo ride and laser tag and tons of inflatables.
Admission is free to MusicFest on the Square. Vendors, competitions and some attractions have fees.
New to MusicFest — and to MSE — the Pupp's BBQ Rib Cook-off. The cook-off is a part of the Grill Wars series that has been incorporated into other MSE events that are presented throughout the year. Each installment of Grill Wars features a different food and theme.
"We're going to try our hand at ribs. This will be our first rib cook-off," Brumley said. "This will be Grill Wars for MusicFest. We encourage our locals to participate."
Attendance to the shows on the Square is free. The Murphy Arts District (MAD) takes on hosting the evening “headliners” that include country music star Frank Foster on Friday, October 1, and legendary rapper/actor Ice Cube, who will take the stage October 2. Both of these shows will begin at 7 p.m. in the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust.
CLICK HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.
Among festival events:
Cole’s Jewelers Miss MusicFest Pageant, September 26, 2 p.m., First Financial Music Hall.
The pageant is open to contestants up to age 18, who will compete in eight age divisions. Entry fee are $40 per child or $35 each for multiple contestants from one household.
The optional, Outfit of Choice (OOC) portion of the pageant has a registration fee of $15 per contestant. Only music-themed outfits are allowed (genre, era, artist look-alike). Get creative and have fun with this part of the pageant! “Side awards” for Best Hair, Best Fashion and Best Personality will be judged during the OOC portion of the pageant only.
Photogenic Award winners will be selected for each division. Registration fee for the photogenic competition is $5 per photo submitted.
A People's Choice award-winner will also be announced. Admission into the pageant is $5 per person over age 6. Each contestant will receive a pass for one person with a paid entry fee. The deadline to enter the Miss MusicFest Pageant is Monday, September 20 at the $40 price. The late registration fee is $60 per entry. Contestants may sign up from 10a.m. until 11 a.m. on the day of the pageant in the First Financial Music Hall.
Medical Center of South Arkansas-MusicFest 5K/10K Run and Walk, October 2, Downtown El Dorado. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 7:35 a.m. at 214 N. Washington Avenue.
Early-bird registration is $25 until Friday, September 24 and includes a T-shirt! The registration fee increases to $35 from Saturday, September 25 until October 1. Day-of registration is $40 cash only.
Pupp's BBQ Rib War, Saturday, October 2, Downtown El Dorado.
Contestants will vie for more than $4,000 in cash and other prizes, including a first-place prize of $1,500 cash and a trophy. Entry fee is $100 per team and $25 will get you in the pot for both “side awards” which is Best Team T-shirt and Best Music-Themed Cooking Area!
Rib samples will be available for a public-tasting. Tickets are $2 per sample (bone) and they will go on sale at noon, October 2, at the Chamber of Commerce Cook-off tent. Patrons will be able to go to any cook team they want with a purchased ticket to get the rib samples.
The deadline to sign up for the rib cook-off is noon, Monday, September 27.
Set-up cooking areas/pits from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, October 1 on Cleveland Avenue between Elm and Cedar streets. Cooking areas will be assigned on a first come, first served basis and grill teams need to check-in at the Cook-off tent located at the Chamber of Commerce, 111 W. Main before setting up. Check-in/final setup is scheduled for 7 a.m., October 2. A cooks' meeting will follow at 8 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce.
El Dorado Metals Cornhole Tournament, October 2, Main and Cleveland streets.
The entry fee is $50 per team. Download the SCOREHOLIO app in your app store to register.
Late registration is from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 2. Practice starts at 2 p.m. and tourney kicks off at 3 p.m. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.
For more information on the MusicFest on the Square activities, call the Main Street office at 870-862-4747.