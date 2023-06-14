Joseph Smith found on Wednesday the $500 Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt prize.
The treasure was on the AutoZone sign near Mister James Restaurant.
The prize was sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot.
The festival, which is sponsored by the United Community Organization, has activities through the week culminating with a celebration and rib cook-off on Saturday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
CLICK HERE for more about the festival.
Pictured from left to right are United Community Organization members Cassandra Hayes and Tammi Cooper; Mildred Morgan of Williams Used Car Lot; Juneteenth Treasure Hunt winner Joseph Smith; and UCO member Dana Mallory.