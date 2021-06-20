Nearly 120 cyclists from the Four States region descended upon downtown Magnolia Saturday morning for the third annual Pedals for Compassion charity bike ride.
The event, which offered routes for both novices and intermediate riders, as well as seasoned road cyclists, serves as a major yearly fundraiser for Compassion’s Foundation Inc., a local nonprofit which offers a refuge for domestic violence victims in Columbia County.
The fundraiser is the shelter’s largest annual benefit, with donations in 2020 raising around $17,000. Much of the earnings come by way of entry fees for the ride ($65 in advance and $70 on ride day), but individual gifts also contribute to the cause.
This year saw approximately 115-120 cyclists enter the event, according to Debra Martin, executive director of Compassion’s Foundation. Although that number is slightly down from last year’s ride, the event is still expected to significantly impact the nonprofit.
“These funds go directly to the operation of the shelter,” said Martin. "Without them, we couldn't operate."
The local charity hosts other smaller fundraisers throughout the year, but the June bike ride, in only a few short years, has gained a reputation as one of the best cycling events in the region.
“We have people here from Dallas and Houston,” said Lesley Thompson, event organizer of Pedals for Compassion. "A lot of riders also hail from central Arkansas."
One reason the event attracts so many out-of-town participants is due, in part, to a solid change of scenery for the riders, as well as the outstanding local support.
“Everybody gets tired of riding the same routes," Thompson added, "but there are also things they’re looking for that draw people in -- and that’s the community. If you go somewhere and you get a good response, then you want to go back.”
This year, close to 100 volunteers made the charity ride possible. The event received plenty of support from area restaurants and businesses. Riders also benefited from six rest stops along the routes for hydration, recovery, energy replenishment. Another key factor of the event’s success is the significant emergency and law enforcement participation and presence to aid the riders in their path.
On Saturday, patrol cars and an ambulance trailed the riders as they left Square Park. Police presence was seen directing traffic at the major intersections and points of potential danger along the mostly rural bike route.
“Everyone just wants to feel safe when they ride in an event like this,” Thompson said.
This year, the charity ride offered riders the choice of four different road courses and lengths. Riders took part in a 15-mile, 35-mile, 100K (68 miles), or 100-mile trek. Most riders completed the event in around three hours or less, but the long-haul 100-milers usually roll to the finish line at Square Park about five hours after their 7:30 a.m. departure.
"They're pretty tired when they get here," Thompson said.
Advanced riders can average up to 22 mph. Once they were finished with the grueling double loop around the county from McNeil to Emerson and everywhere in-between, a host of entertainment and social fun awaited them with live bands, adult beverages, food, and other refreshments on hand for the afterparty.
“Many races don’t even have an official finish line,” Thompson added. “We have a big arch and people cheer on the riders and greet them for a good time after the race. Add that to the live music and the food, and it’s just a great atmosphere. Some people just come back purely for the post-ride events.”
Non-riders were also able to participate in the post-race festivities. This year, Postmasters Grill of Camden donated food for all of the riders, but anyone in the community was also able to purchase meals via a portable serving setup.
"We just can't thank the community enough for all the support we get every year," said Thompson.