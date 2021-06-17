Here are the latest clues for the 2021 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
9 a.m. Monday Clue
Yaaayyy! The celebration for Juneteenth has begun! Community unity shows us as one. I will be ready to soar in the sky! This you will know and do not ask why.
3 p.m. Monday Clue
Let freedom ring! Let the birds sing! I will hear the sound of Juneteenth’s joyful noise all around.
9 a.m. Tuesday Clue
Rise and shine for I can see the light of a new day! The power of the wind makes the leaves sway. Right, left, up, and down. North, south, east, and west…somewhere in town.
3 p.m. Tuesday Clue
Will you have to look up to see me? Or low for the view? You know you must work hard to find me! I will not make it easy for you.
9 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Okay, no doubt you are looking for a real good clue. I feel more inclined to give it to you. A quick hint would be to move in the direction of what used to be the DMV.
3 p.m. Wednesday Clue
Your search for me will soon narrow down even more. I wonder whether you have been taking score. My location really is easy to find. Use that “noggin” of yours better known as your mind.
9 a.m. Thursday Clue
Let us stay on the trip down Memory Lane. From the Greyhound to the gray hound, so much joy, love, and laughter, in the area can still be found. This street’s history really is not a mystery.
3 p.m. Thursday Clue
I am near thriving neighborhoods, and at one time, near a place for the arts. Within walking distance for many residents and not uncommon to have the need for shopping carts.