The City of Taylor will present the annual Tiger Fest on Saturday at the town park.
Here is the schedule of events:
9 a.m. Car show registration.
9 a.m. Parade lineup at Taylor High parking lot.
10 a.m. Start of the JDRF 5k run for the benefit of juvenile diabetes research, Taylor High School.
10 a.m. Tiger Fest Parade from Taylor High School to four-way stop in downtown Taylor.
11:30 a.m. Baggo tournament check-in on West Pine Street.
Noon. Baggo tournament.
12:30-2 p.m. Tiger Den Basketball Shootout at the Tiger Den. $5 admission.
1 p.m. Car show awards presentation.
2:30 p.m. Hot dog eating contest.
4-6 p.m. Concert by Mo Betta Band.
5-6 p.m. Rib plates will be served.
The day will also feature a treasure hunt, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food and children’s activities.