The Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show returns September 20-25.
Fair officials posted the event’s catalogue this week on its website.
COVID-19 caused the fair’s cancellation in 2020. The 2021 fair will have a schedule and activities similar to past fairs.
Fair-related activities will be under way long before the fairgrounds on County Road 13, north of Southern Arkansas University, opens to the public at 5 p.m. Monday, September 20.
Arts and crafts exhibits may be installed prior to fair week from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 15 through Friday, September 17, and from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 18 through Sunday, September 19.
Livestock will arrive from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 19.
The rehearsal for the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant will be 6 p.m. Sunday, September 19. Rehearsals for other pageants – Pre-teen, Young, Petite, Little, Tiny, Teeny, Toddler and Baby – will be Saturday, September 18 at a time to be announced.
Fair admission is $5. Carnival ride tickets are $1 each, $15 for 18 tickets, or $35 for 50 tickets. Certain nights offer various deals for carnival riders.
Here is the Fair Week schedule:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
11 a.m. Daily food preparation and flower exhibits must be the fairgrounds for judging.
1 p.m. Poultry judging.
3 p.m. Deadline for all livestock to be on the grounds.
5 p.m. Art, horticulture and all home economics judging.
5 p.m. Parade along East Main Street in Magnolia.
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
11 a.m. Daily food and flower exhibits due at fairgrounds for judging.
2 p.m. Senior Citizens Day. Entertainment and door prizes, pavilion.
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $15 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
6 p.m. Cooking contest, Jamerson Building.
6:30 p.m. Talent show, pavilion.
7 p.m. Junior livestock judging for dairy goats and market goats, market lambs, registered beef and commercial heifers.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
11 a.m. Daily food and flower exhibits due at fairgrounds for judging.
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
7 p.m. Junior livestock judging for breeding swine and market hogs.
7 p.m. Dance contest, pavilion.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
6:30 p.m. Junior livestock sale, sale barn.
7 p.m. Baby Miss, Toddler Miss and Tiny Miss Fair Queen contests, pavilion.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
7 p.m. Little Miss, Petite Miss, Pre-teen and Teen Miss contests, pavilion.
10 p.m. Livestock released.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Prior to 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m., livestock released.
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Carnival Fun Time. Ride all you can with $15 armband.
6 p.m. Baggo Tournament, pavilion.
4-11 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Remove all exhibits between 1-3 p.m.
Pick up premium checks, fair office.
Parking is free at the fairgrounds on County Road 13.
The Keith Exhibit Hall features information booths operated by local civic organizations, businesses, political parties and others.
The Jamerson Exhibit Hall features craft displays.
Two separate food courts are in operation. Booths operated by many civic groups and churches will be open along the carnival midway.
Prize premiums and ribbons are awarded for a wide variety of crafts and products. They are located in the Jameson Exhibit Hall. Categories include floral arrangements, needlework, apiary equipment, photography, food preservation, industrial art, art, clothing and accessories, field crops, handicrafts, horticulture, holiday arts and crafts and educational exhibits.
Joel McMahen is president of the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Association. Kayle Whiddon is executive secretary and fair manager. Rena Snider is treasurer. Vice presidents are Mike Dodson, Grounds and Commercial; Doug Pharr, Livestock; Chris Mitchell, Concessions.