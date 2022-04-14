“May on Main” will be celebrated in El Dorado from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
The event will be held on the Union County Square and is a collaborative effort with the Mayhaw Festival, that begins at 8 a.m. on Jackson Street.
“We are so excited for the return of May on Main. It was so much fun last year! For the second year May on Main is in collaboration with our friends over at the Mayhaw Festival, which begins that morning at 8am. The two festivals together give everyone a full day of fun, food, music, shopping and another reason to experience our beautiful downtown with all it has to offer,” said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado.
May on Main will be a day of fun filled with live music, a motorcycle poker run, games, inflatables, kid’s activities, crawfish plates and more. Admission to the festival is free, although some activities require a small fee.
The J. Richard Morgan, CPA motorcycle Poker Run will begin at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 9:45 a.m. The poker run will start from the northeast corner of the Murphy USA parking lot on Jefferson Street at the Mayhaw Festival. The last bike out will be at 11:45 a.m. and all bikes must return by 3:15pm to May on Main Festival on Elm Street.
Early registration is going on now through noon April 22. Registration is $30 per driver (includes a free T-shirt) and $20 per passenger (if the passenger is playing a hand).
Festival-goers will have their pick of fun events and attractions that will fill downtown El Dorado. Children will have a blast on the inflatables, playing yard games featuring giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, kid’s Baggo and more. There will be Big Wheel races for the kids at 2 p.m.
Ragun Cajun will have crawfish and shrimp plates for $25, cool off with a frozen treat from Kreamy Kream, or indulge with a King Kone snow cone.
All afternoon, live music will be playing on the square, starting with Brooks Walthall at noon. Following will be Saving for Tuesday and Mason Halstead.