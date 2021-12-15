The Washington Fire Auxiliary has received a $5,000 state grant to support a new event, the James Black's Bowie Heritage Festival in Hempstead County).
The grant was one of five awarded this week by Arkansas Heritage. The awards will be formally presented at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11 at 1100 North St., in downtown Little Rock.
A total of $25,000 was awarded for various projects around Arkansas, with each project receiving $5,000.
Also receiving grants:
Calico Rock Community Foundation for Bootlegger Daze (Izard County).
Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance for the Arts & The Park Folk Festival (Garland County).
Lifelong Learning Institute of Hot Springs Village, Inc., for the Second Annual Arkansas Heritage Festival (Garland County).
Marianna Historic Trust for a historical dramatization of the establishment of Lee County, Arkansas (Saline County).
The purpose of the Heritage Grant is to promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas’s heritage, increase various organizations’ abilities to create Arkansas heritage related programs, make those programs possible in areas where they would otherwise not occur, foster cooperative efforts to increase the size or scope of events and create ongoing components to heritage related celebrations.
