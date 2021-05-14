Winner have been named in the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Art Show.
The winning entries and work by other students will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse.
Category winners:
Pre-k – Baylor Colman
Kindergarten – Harper Evens
1st grade – Cody Beckham
2nd grade – Jaylynn Williams
3rd grade – Peyton Warr
4th grade – Conner Newton
5th grade – Zoey Watson
6th grade – Aria Wisely
No 7th grade winner.
8th grade – Morgan Middleton
9th grade – Hannah Gunnels
10th grade – Mia Collins
11th grade – Jalisa Harris
12th grade – Autumn Hartsfield
AP Students in Magnolia Arts Window – Angie Saldana