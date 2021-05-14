Winner have been named in the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Art Show.

The winning entries and work by other students will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the Columbia County Courthouse.

Category winners:

Pre-k – Baylor Colman

Kindergarten – Harper Evens

1st grade – Cody Beckham

2nd grade – Jaylynn Williams

3rd grade – Peyton Warr

4th grade – Conner Newton

5th grade – Zoey Watson

6th grade – Aria Wisely

No 7th grade winner.

8th grade – Morgan Middleton

9th grade – Hannah Gunnels

10th grade – Mia Collins

11th grade – Jalisa Harris

12th grade – Autumn Hartsfield

AP Students in Magnolia Arts Window – Angie Saldana

