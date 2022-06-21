Here are the latest clues for the 2022 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Friday and Saturday in Emerson.
Noon Monday Clue
North, East, South, West, Emerson is the very best. Search High, search low but always know the treasure will be found on public ground.
6 p.m. Monday Clue
No digging, no climbing only searching and finding. I can be found in the biggest little town. The PurpleHull Pea Festival only comes once a year, so make sure to read these clues, my dear.
Noon Tuesday Clue
Peoples Bank is our sponsor for our treasure of $250 dollars. When you find me, this is a sign to give us a holler.
