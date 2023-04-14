The 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival T-shirts have arrived and are available for order.
A special price on T-shirts is available to members of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and their employees.
Chamber member discount prices for the T-shirts will be $14 for sizes S - XL, $16 for XXL, $18 for XXX, and $20 for XXXX.
he reduced price will only be available in adult sizes.
Chamber members may click the PDF for an order form. Take the form with a check to Jennifer’s on the Square to pick up Magnolia Blossom Festival T-shirts, or to the Chamber of Commerce for Steak Cook-off shirts.