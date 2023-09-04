The 24th SouthArk Outdoor Expo in El Dorado will have a full day of exhibits, live music, outdoor themed vendors, KidsWorld and contests.
Cynthia Reyna, South Arkansas Community College Foundation executive director, said, “The Outdoor Expo is an event that benefits our college students and college programs. Our Foundation board of directors decided years ago to waive an entry fee and to provide all activities at no cost. We know that this allows many more families and their children to enjoy a healthy and fun family-oriented day. We ask that guests bring one canned food or packaged food item to donate to a local food bank.”
The day will begin with the Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by SAMA, starting time is at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Withrow Family Rib Cookoff, the Williams Orthodontics KidsWorld, The Systems Group Student Art Contest, Clean Harbors Auto Show, and South Arkansas Regional Hospital Safety Street, where first responders will provide fun and educational activities.
Rib contest winners will be awarded cash prizes, including a total of $2,000 for best ribs, and more cash awards for cooker’s choice, best rig, and best team spirit.
The Clean Harbors auto show exhibit will also take place with no entry fee. This is a non-competitive event where auto enthusiasts will meet and show their vehicles.
KidsWorld, sponsored by Williams Orthodontist, will have the DeSoto Council of Boy Scouts BB Gun inflatable practice, and archery. Other activities include lawn games, climbing wall, balloon toss, meeting the live baby alligator many other games.
Other fun activities include the popular chainsaw carver exhibit, sponsored by Canfor.
Vendors will sell outdoor wares such as duck calls, sportswear, fishing equipment, and other quality products for the outdoors.
Karl Malone Auto Group will display their outdoor sports utility vehicles. Many other vendors like scuba diving,
Arkansas Game & Fish Commission is bringing its aquarium, a big draw for young and old alike.
SouthArk Foundation board of directors President Greg Withrow said, “Our board of directors is dedicated to providing a fun and full day of hands-on activities for outdoor enthusiasts and their families. This event is the Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, having raised close to $1 million over our 24-year history.
Live music will be played on stage throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with appearances from music headliner Aces Wild Band, Jimmy Lewis and 8 Second Ride, and Colton Gleghorn Band.
Food trucks will be selling bar-b-que, fried fish, chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs, sno-cones, Italian ice, kettle corn, vegan options, and much more.