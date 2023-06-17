Juneteenth will be marked with a downtown Magnolia parade on Saturday morning, followed by a day of festivities at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
The festival is sponsored by the United Community Organization. CLICK HERE to see the UCO’s Facebook page.
CLICK HERE to watch the festival’s Gospel Explosion, held Friday night at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.
The free event was dedicated to the memory of the late Eric Baker.
Today’s events:
9 a.m. Parade line-up at University Shopping Center on East Main.
10 a.m. Parade on East Main. The parade will turn left onto Pine Street and break up at Life Builders Restoration Church.
11 a.m. Gates open at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Food and craft vendors and Top Sarge Entertainment’s Kiddie Land will be open at that time.
11:30 a.m. Informational forum.
Noon. Rib Cook-off Competition begins.
4:30 p.m. Jackie Martin Memorial Bingo.
5 p.m. Domino tournament
6 p.m. Dance showcase, pavilion.
7 p.m. Rib Cook-Off and other winners announced.
7:30 p.m. The Vybe performs.
9 p.m. Festival ends.
The Rib Cook-Off will have top prizes of $500, $300 and $200.
Juneteenth Festival T-shirts range between $15-$17.
Earlier in the week, Joseph Smith found the $500 Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt prize. The treasure was on the AutoZone sign near Mister James Restaurant. The prize was sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot.
The Juneteenth pageant was held last Saturday.