The Dustin Bettis Memorial Scholarship Car & Truck Show will be held Saturday, April 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1823 E. North St.
Registration will be from 8-10 a.m. Trophies will be presented at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $20, but only $5 to Magnolia High School students with ID. Registrants will receive free doughnuts.
More than 10 trophies will be presented. There will be door prizes, vendors and concessions available. A raffle will be held for several items. Raffle tickets are $2.
Proceeds from this show will go to a Magnolia High School senior planning to attend Southern Arkansas University.
For more information contact Debbie or Roland Bettis at 870-596-2262.
The event is presented by the Rodfathers Car Club.
CLICK HERE to see the show's Facebook page.