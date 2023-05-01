The Magnolia Arts 73rd Annual Art Show, which is part of the Magnolia Blossom Festival, is calling for entries that will be part of the 2023 show.
Adult and youth original work is welcome in the categories of Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media, Collage, Photography, Digital, Ceramics, 3D Sculpture and Functional Art.
The show is Saturday, May 13 through Saturday, May 20 at the Magnolia Arts Center. All art must stay up during that time.
Adult and youth artist registration and drop off is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Category Details
2D Painting: Oils, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
2D Drawing: Chalk, charcoal, pen and ink, pastels, pencils, wax crayons, etc.
2D Mixed Media: Incorporates more than one type of material (paint, pastel, paper, pen, etc.)
2D Collage: Made of various materials (paper, cloth, wood, etc.) glued on a surface
Photography: Prints made from the artist original image
Digital: The use of computers to create and edit traditional work
Ceramics: Original functional or sculptural clay or porcelain work
3D Sculpture: 3D work in any medium
Functional Art: Stain glass, furniture, woodwork, jewelry, fibers (quilting, needlework,etc.)
Adult Cash Awards
$1,000 Bobo Shinn “Grand” Prize Memorial Award
$500 Best in Show
$250 Peoples’ Choice
$2,250 awarded in 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention in each category
Youth Cash Awards
Pre-K/K --- Participation ribbons for all participants
Best of Show Honoring Marjorie Chamberlain
$25 in each grade group
1st & 2nd, 3rd & 4th, 5th & 6th and 7th - 8th
Best of Show Honoring Lynette Estes
$25 in each grade group
9th & 10th and 11th & 12th
Dirk Williams Sculpture Memorial Award
$25 in each grade group
9th & 10th and 11th & 12th
$1,782 awarded to 1st - 12th Grade -1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention in all 9 categories in each age group
Judging will be Thursday, May 18.
The Artists’ Reception will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Art will be picked up between 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
CLICK HERE for Young Artist entry forms.
CLICK HERE for Adult entry forms.