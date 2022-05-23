As colorful multi-themed floats began lining up Saturday at University Plaza for the Magnolia Blossom Festival parade, every team had its eyes on winning first place.
Floats take hard work, and the first step is to come up with an idea for a theme. Faith Elliott, vice president of operations at Amfuel, said it did not take her crew that long before coming up with a “That’s So 90s” theme called “AmFreezy.”
Elliott, wearing gold hoop earrings and hot pink sneakers reminiscent of that time, took a break from blowing up gold metallic link balloons to talk about the float. The balloons looked like chains to adorn the sides of the trailer.
“All the ladies, everyone on the float works at Amfuel and we do this every year,” Elliott said. “Last year we didn’t have a float so this year we decided to really show out.”
The float featured a rainbow of colorful balloons making an archway down the float to a booth for the deejay, “AmFreezy” to play 90s’ music. There were also colorful bicycles with baskets of candy in them to throw out. These bikes had inflatable mix tapes on them to set the mood.
“It’s going to be festive, and everybody remembers these songs -- it doesn’t matter how old you are you are going to be able to groove to the music,” she said.
The ladies of Amfuel prepared a dance they were going to do for the judges that featured a mix of the songs, “The Macarena,” “Electric Slide,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”
Brenda Wesley, a lead inspector at Amfuel, wore a bucket hat and a gold chain around her neck that spelled out her name. Wesley said putting the float together had been a lot of fun and they had been able to find online many of the items that went into making it.
Wesley said she hoped the crowd enjoyed the 90s’ because of the decades’ fun music.
“It is easy to remember the 90s,’ I was here,” she said. “Oh, the music was great. It was not as wild as it is today. It was easy to understand and enjoy.”
“AmFreezy,” the Amfuel’s float took home first place in the Commercial Division Saturday and received $500.
Further back in the parade was the Smokin’ Bull of Emerson’s “Wild Wild West” float. Kirbi Waller, float supervisor, said the theme was easy to come by because the restaurant already had the items needed. A large bull came from the restaurant and iron cactus statues came from beside her pool.
Waller said the planning for the float took about a week. Grace Lindsey, whose fiancé, Jackson Rhodes, is assistant manager at the Smokin’ Bull, was busy pouring glitter into other girls’ hair braided on the sides. Hairspray ensured the masterpiece would stay throughout the day --possibly longer.
“We wanted to be fun, just do something different,” Lindsey said.
Zoie Dixon, a waitress at the Smokin’ Bull, buzzed by and said the crew wanted to be “extra.”
The “Wild Wild West,” float was going to have several people riding on it but the oldest person to board the float and likely one of the oldest people at the festival Saturday was David Joiner, who is 97 and a half years old. He said he now counts the halves and remembers when the University Plaza was a field covered in horses and buggies, and later when it was being considered as an airport of sorts.
Joiner, a friend of restaurant owner Dana Waller’s family, said he was excited to ride a float.
“This is my first time to have been on a float, Joiner said. “I get out every once in a while,” he added with a wink, wearing his cowboy hats, and grabbing onto his walker for support.
The Smokin’ Bull received fourth place in the Commercial Category for the parade.
In the Non-Commercial division the winner was Bloomin’ Idiots (Betsy Production Company) for $500 and bragging rights.
Dustin Evans, who checks wells for the Besty Production Company, has been entering floats in the Blossom Festival Parade for the past 15 years. He said it took a couple of months to come up with the theme of “Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
With brown plastic tablecloths, a billowing sea of chocolate streamed down the middle of the float. Candy trees made with those balls that used to be in McDonald’s play area were on one side of the float. On the other side, a tree of Candy Canes which made from pool noodles. Another feature was the bush covered in teacups made of paper cups and spray painted yellow.
Evans said the Bloomin’ Idiots won the Non-Commercial categories first prize last year too. However, he said he missed the past when the commercial and the non-commercial were all together.
“It’s a good feeling when a little man wins against a bank,” he said.
A float parked at the end of the lot made from branches and leaves to make a duck blind and was put together with sweat for a special cause said Mark Pickard who organized the float. Pickard said the name of the float was “Kade’s Kids Foundation,” and the purpose of that foundation was to get more kids into the outdoors.
“Our goal is to get kids that don’t have the opportunity to go outdoors on hunting trips they wouldn’t get to otherwise,” he said.
The foundation is in honor of Kade Strickland, Pickard explained.
“He died on August 16 from the COVID virus, and he was 30 years old,” he said. “He was an avid hunter and he loved kids.”
Kade’s Kids Foundation won second place in the Non-Commercial category.
“We are in the early stages of setting up our 501 C3 and we are taking donations, doing raffles and selling T-shirts and hats.”
To find out more about the organization or to donate, go to Kade’s Kids Foundation on Facebook.
PARADE WINNERS
NON-COMMERCIAL DIVISION
Winner, $500: Bloomin’ Idiots (Betsy Production Company)
Second Place: Kade’s Kids Foundation
Third Place: Cajun Pix Stix
Fourth Place: Paving the Way Grillers
Fifth Place: Delta Waterfowl
COMMERCIAL DIVISION
Winner, $500: AmFreezy (Amfuel)
Second Place: Steak Busters (Cadence Bank)
Third Place: Peoples Bank
Fourth Place: The Smokin’ Bull
Fifth Place: Team Bromine (Albemarle)