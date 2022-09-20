Kaylee Brooks won the Miss Columbia County Fair Queen Pageant on Monday night.
Gabrielle Harrell was named Junior Miss Columbia County Fair Queen.
Brooks, 20, of Magnolia, is the daughter of Stephanie Riedel. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is in the nursing program. She was the recipient of the Windgate Nursing Foundation Scholarship.
She previously attended UA-Cossatot on a basketball scholarship and was on the Vice-Chancellor’s list her freshman year. During the summer she coaches AAU basketball.
Her hobbies include walking her two dogs down the Farm Road, playing with her nephew, shopping, napping, and hanging out with friends and family.
She will represent Columbia County at the Arkansas State Fair.
Harrell, 17, of Emerson, is the daughter of Vanessa Harrell and Anthony Blake. She is a student at Emerson High School where she is a member of the volleyball and softball teams, FCCLA, FBLA, Science club and Beta club.
She is vice president of Student Council and is a 2022 Homecoming Honor maid. Her hobbies include fishing, mud riding, arts and crafts, and traveling.
The contest was the big event on the opening night of the fair, which runs through Saturday.