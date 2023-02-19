Steak

Applications to be an official griller at the Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off are now open.

The festival is May 19-20.

Grillers will also have the option to apply for the Appetizer Challenge, which will be sponsored by the Ben E. Keith Foods Mid-South Division.

The festival has also selected the ingredient that must be in all Appetizer Challenge entries this year: Bologna.

Each team signed up for the Appetizer Challenge will be provided a 3-pound loaf of bologna to use in its appetizer.

CLICK HERE to enter the steak cooking competition.

 

