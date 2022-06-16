Here are the clues for the 2022 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
7:30 a.m. Monday Clue
Juneteenth Celebration has gotten its formal start! If you’d like to find me, you have to play your part.
12:30 p.m. Monday Clue
This year’s clues may involve a little history, so brush up on the county’s known facts to avoid any real mystery.
7:30 a.m. Tuesday Clue
The direction in which you should go to find me will require much thought. So make sure you are on the right side of the track should you ever get caught.
12:30 p.m. Tuesday Clue
Will you have to look up to see me? Or low for the view? You know you must work hard to find me! I will not make it too easy for you.
7:30 a.m. Wednesday Clue
To have a better sense of my direction, I would skate on by the corner and go towards Ice Cube’s connection.
12:30 p.m. Wednesday Clue
Across from me, the table is spread where many partake in the breaking of bread.
7:30 a.m. Thursday Clue
Weddings and photo shoots have also occurred near me. A coming together of the community even echoes a place of jubilee.
