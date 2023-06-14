Here are the latest clues for the 2023 Juneteenth Festival Treasure Hunt. The $500 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. CLICK HERE for more about the festival, sponsored by the United Community Organization.
7:30 a.m. Monday Clue
Hear ye! Hear ye! It’s that time in 2023!
The celebration week has come!
Cue the sounds of the organs, bass, and drum!
The treasure hunt for the Juneteenth Festival
Will definitely prove to be mentally testable!
12:30 p.m. Monday Clue
Be focused today in your mind
If it is indeed the treasure you seek to find
Whether it is up high, at eye level, or down low,
Soon and very soon you will know!
7:30 a.m. Tuesday Clue
It is the dawn of a new day
Mixtures of nature’s and human sounds are in the way
Coming from the north, south, east, and west
To locate my whereabouts involves travel at best.
12:30 p.m. Tuesday Clue
There are signs all around
You can see them from the places they surround
From paved grounds to ant mounds
My location is truly profound.
7:30 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Oh, the joy one would see of this figure in his seat
Near me he used to greet a passerby on the street
Waving and smiling, I could see in my view
Serving patrons through and through.
12:30 p.m. Wednesday Clue
I can see on the other side the reigning on a throne
Her majesty in her own lane and in her own zone
A melting pot of industry helping us all differently
Truly beneficial to the entire Columbia County