Summer on the Square returns to downtown El Dorado on the fourth Saturday in June, July and August.
Summer on the Square includes a full day of fun in Downtown El Dorado with family-friendly activities, including the award- winning Grill Wars cooking competition and Showdown at Sunset, a historical re-enactment; Music on the Square with live music and other entertainment; the popular Cruise Night classic car show; concerts presented by the Murphy Arts District in the First Financial Music Hall; food vendors; the Fun Zone with inflatables, interactive games and other attractions.
Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring their lawn chairs and be mindful of social distancing. Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available.
Organizers said other outdoor events that were held downtown earlier this year drew impressive crowds as COVID-19 restrictions ease and they are hoping to repeat that success with Summer on the Square.
"The response has absolutely been encouraging," said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado. "We had great weather and there were diverse crowds, which we were super-excited about. We had parents and grandparents coming up and telling us they were glad that their kids and grandkids had something to do and we're excited to see what we're going to do with Summer on the Square."
The schedule for the Saturday, June 26:
8-9 a.m. SCA Steak Cookers check-in Elm/Jefferson St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masonic Lodge Open House, Washington Street.
11 a.m. Fun Zone opens\Vendors open
12:30-2 p.m. Randall Lawson Band
2 p.m. Big Wheel Races begin
2:30-3:30 p.m. Music, Brody McKinney
4-5 p.m. Public Steaks-Elm/Jefferson St. $25 per plate. Grilled by previous Magnolia Blossom Festival World Champion Grill Master Johnny Joseph.
4 p.m. Classic cars on Washington Street
4-5:30 p.m. Crutchfield, the Band
5:30 p.m. Steak Awards, Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
6 p.m. SAAC Spotlight performance before Showdown
6:30 p.m. Showdown at Sunset
7 p.m. Tab Benoit at MAD